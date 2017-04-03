Les Delices Tells Tales of ‘Fated Lovers’ in Baroque Music

Fri 4/7 @ 7:30PM

Sat 4/8 @ 8PM

Sun 4/9 @ 4PM

In the baroque equivalent of emo, Cleveland baroque chamber ensemble Les Delices presents “Fated Lovers,” music telling tales to evoke mournful sighs.

“Lovers Pyramus & Tisbe, Hippolyte & Aricie and Hero & Leander indulged forbidden desires, arranged secret trysts, faced natural disasters, suffered tragic death, and even — with intercession from the Gods — found redemption and reunification,” they remind us. “With thrillingly music by Clérambault and Rameau, Fated Lovers expresses sentiments ranging from ardent desire and exaltation to lamenting and loss.”

Featured performers include soprano Clara Rottsolk, tenor Jason McStoots (pictured), baroque oboe and record player Debra Nagy, violinists Julie Andrijeski & Evan Few, viola de gamba player Emily Walhout and harpsichordist Michael Sponseller. They’ll perform at the Galleries at CSU Saturday evening and Plymouth Church on Sunday afternoon. Tickets are $25-$35.

On Friday evening at the Franklin Circle Church, Andrijeski will lead a workshop in baroque dance for both kids and adults. It’s free but space is limited so go to their website to register.

