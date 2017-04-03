Learn to Install a Hoop House at Community Greenhouse Partners

Sat 4/8 & Sun 4/9 @ 10AM-4PM

Want to beef up your season-extension growing skills and help out a great organization that’s making a mark on Cleveland’s urban farming scene. Come down to Community Greenhouse Partners in the Hough neighborhood and be part of a two-day weekend workshop project centered around rebuilding and covering two hoop houses at the CGP farm, one of Cleveland’s pioneering urban farms which launched in 2011.

You’ll be helping get the farm ready for the growing season while gaining skills you can use to set up our own hoop house. You’ll learn how to set up a temporary “foundation,” lock down, level and stabilize the hoops, and properly cover your hoops with Polyfilm. A $20 suggested donation includes beverages, snacks and a light lunch. Scholarships are available.

