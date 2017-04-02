Landmark Horror Movie Cast and Crew Shambles to Cinema Wasteland in Strongsville

Fri 4/7 @ 4:30-10PM

Sat 4/8 @ 11AM-7PM

Sun 4/9 @ 11AM-5PM

Hard to believe but Night of the Living Dead is 50 years old this year. An epic reunion of NoLD participants happens as part of Cinema Wasteland at the Strongsville Holiday Inn.

Once blasted by critics as the ultimate in grisly terror and certain to disturb the children (who these days now watch stuff far far worse), the film became a midnight movie trendsetter and established the flesh-eating ghoul as a cinema icon. Without Night of the Living Dead there would be no Walking Dead (and thus, for most TV viewers, no reason to exist).

Moreover, by shooting cheaply (but effectively) way off-Hollywood, in the Pittsburgh vicinity, creators George Romero and John Russo sired the model of a regional indie film hub.

Russo, lead actress Judith O’Dea, child zombie Kyra Schon (all grown up) and others arrive here courtesy of Cinema Wasteland, a twice-yearly fan convention /memorabilia expo devoted to horror, rockabilly, blaxploitation and everything that was cool and Quentin Tarentino-like when drive-ins roamed the earth.

Admission at the door is $20 per day, or a $50 weekend pass.

cinemawasteland

[Written by Charles Cassady]

