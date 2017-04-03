Kids Can Get Their Hands into Art Dough at the Akron Arts Museum

Thu 4/6 @ 11:15AM-12:30PM

Play-Doh, which began to be marketed commercially as a toy in the 50s, has fascinated generations of kids with its distinctive textile, its malleability, and the feeling of making a mess without really making a mess that requires a lot of clean-up.

This month’s Creative Playdate at the Akron Art Museum is called “The Art of Rolling Dough.” Kids will be able to unleash their imaginations as the roll the dough into shapes of their own choosing and get to go home with one of those creations. The session is free for member children; $10 for non-member children. Register online or at 330-376-9186.

akronartmuseum

