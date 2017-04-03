Kids Book Bank Benefit in Avon Raises Resources to Get More Kids Reading

Wed 4/5 @ 6:30-9:30PM

It might be hard for some of us to believe, but there are families with children who don’t have a single book in the house. Imagine how far behind those kids already are when the get to be school-age.

Cleveland Kid’s Book Bank works to do something about that, aiming to get books into the hands of kids through a variety of partnerships and programs and teaching parents and caregivers about the importance of reading and connecting kids to books as early as possible.

You can support its work by coming to its benefit, Eat, Drink, & Be Literary!, at Heck’s in Avon, where you can partake of appetizers, wine and desserts, play guessing games to test your on literary knowledge and bidding on silent auction and raffle prizes which include box seats to an Indians game, tickets to a Seth Myers show with a chance to meet him, an appearance on WKYC’s Bus Stop Forecast and the grand prize raffle, a weekend at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

Tickets are $50 and $100 and can be purchased online or at the door.

