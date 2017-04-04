Journeywork Takes Listeners to Ireland at Kent’s Standing Rock Cultural Arts

Sat 4/8 @ 8PM

The Around the World series at Kent’s Standing Rock Cultural Arts travels to a land familiar to northeast Ohioans: Ireland.

In “Traversing the Emerald Isle … and Beyond,” local trio Journeywork — flute and whistle player Brian Halleran, uillean piper and whistle player Brian Bigley and guitarist and vocalist Ruairí Hurley — will perform a set of tunes that connect the auld sod with how Irish music mutated when it crossed the Atlantic.

It’s a $10 suggested donation. Before the show at 7:30pm there’s a meet-and-greet with the musicians with complimentary light food and drinks available for purchase including Irish beer.

