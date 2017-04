Fri 4/7 @ 10AM

Sat 4/8 @ 11AM

The Cleveland Orchestra’s Musical Rainbow series this month features “The Cheerful Cello.” Cleveland Orchestra cellist Martha Baldwin will join regular narrative/host Maryann Nagel to demonstrate how her instrument works and play some simple selections for the toddlers. The half-hour program aimed at ages 3-6, is interactive, with the kids getting to sing, clap and jump around to the music.

It takes place in Severance Hall’s Reinberger Chamber Hall. Tickets are $7.

clevelandorchestra

Post categories: