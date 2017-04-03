Indonesian Folk Tale Is a Key Ingredient in Talespinner Children’s Theatre’s Next Show

Sat 4/8-Sun 4/30

If you are a regular at Talespinner Children’s Theatre, you’ve traveled around the world. Its specialty is finding folk tales from various cultures to use as the raw material for plays written by Cleveland playwrights.

Its next production, Red Onion, White Garlic, comes from Indonesia. It centers around a pair of sisters who learn to get along and have adventures together, accepting each other and themselves for who they are. As with all Talespinner productions, it draws on various disciplines, incorporating music, sendrati (dance drama), storytelling and shadow puppetry. The show runs Fridays and Saturdays @ 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays @ 2pm through Sun 4/30. There’s no performance on Easter Sunday 4/16.

Tickets are $10 for 12 and under, $15 for 13 and up, $12 for seniors and college students with ID. Pay What You Can Series performances Sun 4/9; Fri 4/14; Fri 4/21; and Fri 4/28.

talespinnerchildrenstheatre

Post categories: