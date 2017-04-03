Hear From a Palestinian Rights Activist at West Shore UU Church

Tue 4/11 @ 7-9PM

One of the most difficult and controversial foreign policy issues is the situation between Israel and Palestine, any discussion of which is sure to provoke strong feelings and arguments. It’s hard to find middle ground between those who angrily condemn Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and those who believe we must support this faithful U.S. ally no matter what it does. Meanwhile, Palestinian residents of the West Bank and Gaza live a hardscrabble life, lacking food, medicine, education, work opportunities and the ability to travel freely.

Lubnah Shomali, who represents the West Bank- and Geneva-based BADIL Resource Center for Palestinian Residence and Refugee Right, will be in town from Bethlehem (which is in the West Bank) to speak at the West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church. She’ll talk about a variety of topics, some of the highly controversial. According to the event press release, they include “the historic and contemporary displacement of Palestinian refugees and internally displaced Palestinians, a rights-based approach to the Palestine-Israel Conflict, the root causes of the Conflict, forcible transfer and Israel’s forcible transfer policies, resistance and BDS, the situation of Palestinian Refugees from Syria, and Palestinian representation with regard to the PLO and PA.”

The event, which is free and open to all, is co-sponsored by Imagine Peace, Westshore UU Church and the Cleveland chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace Cleveland Chapter

