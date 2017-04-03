FiveOne Experimental Orchestra Holds Multimedia Benefit “Amplifier” at the BOP STOP

Sat 4/8 @ 7:30PM

Every nonprofit arts group has got to do one: a benefit event, that is. And in keeping with the non-traditional nature of their musical performances, the one being held by the FiveOne Experimental Orchestra (51XO) at the Bop Stop gives patrons a little more for their money than most benefits.

At its event, Amplifer, they’ll be treated to food, drinks, performances by Ely Dance Co. and Ensemble Theatre, video art by Qian Li and a silent auction. There will even be a Moog synth duel between 51XO musicians Rob Kovacs and Jeremy Allen they describe as “epic.” You don’t want to miss that!

Tickets are $100 and include food and two drinks tickets. RSVP is requested by April 5.

