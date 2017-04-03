Father and Daughter Artists Tom & Rebecca Yody Share Gallery at BAYarts

Fri 4/7 @ 7-9PM

Do artists with familial ties influence each other’s work? In the case of the northeast Ohio father/daughter team of Tom and Rebecca Yody they do. While the work separately, they acknowledge that their relationship is a key aspect of their work. BAYarts will give visitors a chance to observe the dynamic in the show Two Yodys. Each artist will display his/her own mixed-media approach to paint use, texture, form and color.

It opens with a reception Fri 4/7 and is on display through Fri 5/5.

bayarts

Post categories: