DIY Baseball Cards Slide Into Home at Cleveland’s Baseball Heritage Museum

Sat 4/8 @ 10AM-2PM

To mark the opening of baseball season, the recently inaugurated Baseball Heritage Museum on the east side of Cleveland is having a baseball card show with a difference.

Helmar Brewing Co. of Michigan is actually an outlet for graphic artist Charles Mandel, who creates his own quirky very-limited-edition card sets, often deliberately dog-eared and aged, sometimes honoring the most obscure (or fictitious) players.

The Baseball Heritage Museum, set up in the 100-year-old remnants of Cleveland’s long-disused League Park (aka Dunn Field) off East 66th Street, will display rare Helmar Brewing cards through May 27. On the day of the exhibit opening, there will also be a craft setup to allow visitors to design and print DIY sports cards themselves.

Admission to the Museum is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.

baseballheritagemuseum/helmars-baseball-cards-and-art-opening-day/

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: