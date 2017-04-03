CWRU Gospelfest Will Raise the Roof of the Maltz Performing Arts Center

Sun 4/9 @ 4PM

The Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University began life as The Temple, a Jewish synagogue (it still hosts Jewish services at times although The Temple merged with Tifereth Israel and moved out to Beachland). But a different sort of religious practice will fill it today when the 11th Annual Stephanie Tubbs Jones Gospelfest arrives to raise the roof.

National contemporary gospel artists Kurt Carr & the Kurt Carr Singers, whose music incorporates jazz, R&B and blues into traditional gospel, headline a concert that also features Cleveland’s Olivet Institutional Baptist Church Mass Choir, Akron’s Jennifer Mekel, Cleveland-based psalmist Dexter James and the CWRU student gospel choir Voices of Glory.

Tickets are free, and have been snapped up. But there will be a stand-by to fill the empty seats left by no-shows. If any seats not filled a few minutes before showtime will be available to people in the standby line.

case.edu/diversity

