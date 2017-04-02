Is Creature from the Black Lagoon Worthy of Animal Planet? Find Out at the Capitol Theatre

Wed 4/12 @ PM

In an effort to popularize science with popcorn culture, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is fact-checking classic movies. Next in the specimen-room/auditorium of the Capitol Theatre is The Creature from the Black Lagoon.

This is Universal’s 1954 underwater-monster classic that so beloved by Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch. It’s about a prehistoric “gill-man” whose timeless life in a tributary of the Amazon river is interrupted by nosy explorers and a swimsuit-clad scientist’s daughter who arouses the beast’s sexual ardor. The Capitol will present the classic in 3-D as it was originally shown.

So do scaly humanoids score better with bombshell blondes and swimsuit beauties than you do? (Probably — it’s Cleveland, after all.) CMNH Curator of Vertebrate Paleontology Dr. Michael Ryan will address that and other issues.

Tickets are $7.50, with discounts for Museum members.

rs-creature-black-lagoon-3d

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: