Come Eat Some French Toast to Support the Coat Road Farmers Market

Sat 4/8 @ 10AM-1PM

It’s that time again, time to support Cleveland’s only year-round farmers market with its own dedicated building: the nonprofit Coit Road Farmers Market. And since it’s in the process of building a community kitchen to take the joint to the next level, it could really use your support now.

How? Come down to the market this Saturday from 10am-1pm for its annual French Toast Fundraiser. For only $10 you get three slices of French toast, bacon or chicken sausage if you’re into that sort of thing, and coffee or apple cider. And everything is made with locally produced ingredients. That includes fresh maple syrup just beginning to be tapped around NE Ohio. Plates will be available for anyone who wants to share with a child under 10.

CoitMarket

