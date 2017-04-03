Cleveland Opera Theater Brings Gershwin Up Close at Nighttown and the Tangier

Sat 4/8 @ 5PM & 8PM

Sun 4/9 @ 5PM

Cleveland Opera Theater once again brings its performances to intimate club environments with its Opera UpClose series. The revue “The Man That Got Away” focuses on the evergreen music of George and Ira Gershwin and is sure to be a major crowdpleaser. That’s undoubtedly why it’s got two performances scheduled at Nighttown in Cleveland Heights, with another at Akron night spot the Tangier on Sunday.

The operatically trained cast — Lindsey Sandham Leonard, Amy Weintraub and Benjamin Czarnota — with Marge Adler on piano will perform both Gershwin classics such as “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” “Embraceable You” and “Someone To Watch Over Me,” and less well-known tunes from their extensive catalogue.

Tickets for the Nighttown shows are $40; for the Tangier show they are $60 and include dinner. (You can order dinner and/or drinks separately if you choose at Nighttown).

clevelandoperatheater

