Cleveland Jazz Orchestra Holds an Afro-Cuban Explosion at PlayhouseSquare

Sat 4/8 @ 8PM

Afro-Cuban Jazz is an audience pleaser, and no wonder. It combines irresistible dance rhythms with satisfying musical complexity. “Afro-Cuban Explosion!” is the name of Cleveland Jazz Orchestra’s next program, where the big band comprising some of the area’s best jazz musicians will be joined by Oberlin alum, New York-based trumpeter/composer Michael Philip Mossman (pictured) for an evening at the musical crossroads where the Caribbean meets Africa to produce mambo, salsa, samba, montuno and more.

They’ll perform at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets are $35-$55.

clevelandjazz

playhousesquare/cleveland-jazz-orchestra-afro-cuban-explosion

