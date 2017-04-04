Classical Indian Music Duo Performs at the Cleveland Museum of Art

Wed 4/12 @ 7:30PM

Zakir Hussain is a native of India where he’s widely revered as a classical tabla player and composer. He’s also become widely known internationally, thanks to numerous collaborations with artists in other genres collaborations including Mickey Hart’s Planet Drum and Diga Rhythm Band, fusion jazz guitarist John McLaughlin, jazz keyboard player Herbie Hancock, and a trio with banjo player Bela Fleck and bassist Edgar Meyer.

He’ll be performing at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium with Rahul Sharma, another Mumbia-born musician a generation younger (Hussain is 66, Sharma is 44). Sharma plays the santoor, a form of dulcimer, and like Hussain begn playing at an early age, steeped in a family tradition of classical Indian music.

Tickets are $53-$69.

