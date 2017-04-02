The Cinematheque Cult Movie Festival: Will They Keep Showing Movies Like This Until ISIS Surrenders?

Fri 4/7-Sun 4/8 @ 7PM & 9:20PM

The Cleveland Cult Film Festival happens every year at the Cinematheque in University Circle, roughly as counter-programming to the competing Cleveland International Film Festival. And what could be more counter than some of the most worst-reviewed features of modern times?

Truly awful or misunderstood masterworks? You be the judge, as the Cinemetheque revives/exhumes some box-office poison on the big screen.

Selections for the weekend: Showgirls (Friday at 7 PM, Saturday at 9:20 PM), scripted by Clevelander Joe Eszterhas, directed by genre-hopping enfant terrible Paul Verhoeven, about a streetwise topless dancer rising to the top (or topless, as the case may be) of the exotic-dance-casino-revue game in Las Vegas. It originally preemed in 1995 as a test of Hollywood’s seldom-applied “NC-17” rating for material definitely not for children under any circumstances.

It’s accompanied by 2003’s Gigli (Friday at 9:20 PM, Saturday at 7 PM), a film whose heavily hyped offscreen love affair between stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez contrasted poignantly with the non-believability of their pairing onscreen, as two mismatched mob enforcers (he’s a lug, she’s a lipstick lesbian) who kidnap the Baywatch-obsessed retarded young brother of a federal prosecutor and learn to love along the way. Yes, you read that all correctly.

Admission to each film is $11. A second film the same night only costs an additional $8. Please, no juveniles for Showgirls, the MPAA wasn’t kidding.

cia.edu/cinematheque

[Written by Charles Cassady]

