BW’s 85th Bach Festival Is Two Packed Days of Events Devoted to Bach and Brahms

Fri 4/7-Sat 4/8

Baldwin Wallace University’s venerable Bach Festival is back for the 85th year, with two days packed with master classes, open houses, lectures, exhibits and performances ranging from formal to casual (there’s even a jam session where you can bring your own instrument and play!). There’s even a Bach-themed 5K Run/1 Mile Fun Walk Saturday morning to get your juices flowing for the rest of a packed day.

The theme this year is Bach’s influence on Brahms so you’ll get to hear the music of both. All events take place on the BW campus. Some are free; others are ticketed. Go here for a full schedule.

bach-festival/

Post categories: