It’s a Button Box Jamboree/Dance Marathon at Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home

Sun 4/9 @ 1-9PM

Roll out the carpet and get ready for some Cleveland-style fun at the 35th Super Button Box Bash at the Slovenian Society Home in Euclid, co-sponsored by the National Cleveland-style Polka Hall of Fame.

Cleveland, of course, was a hotbed of Slovenian, or Cleveland-style, polka in the first half of the 20th century when Frankie Yankovic was like a rock star. The genre started to lose its luster in the ’70s and ’80s, with the opening of the Polka Hall of Fame in Euclid in 1987 seeming to mark its ascent to museum piece as the older generation died off. But in recent years, more and more younger people are tapping into their roots and making polka cool again.

So they’re hauling out the button boxes en masse for this party with ten top local players including Button Box Band of the Year the Fairport Jammers and Button Box Artists of the Year Kathy Hlad and Frank and Darryl Valencic, leading a dance marathon that will have a total of 50 accordion players on hand.

There’ll be nonstop music in two hall with the Summit Jammers, the Slovene American Club Button Boxers, Patty C & the Guys, Magic Buttons, Anthony Culkar, Matt Sepesy, Rob DeBlander, the Button Box Divas, Fred Ziwich and Ron Likovic. Bring your own button box if you’d like to join a jam. And if you need to take a break for fuel, as surely all but the hardiest dancers will, Slovenian-style food will be available.

It’s $8 for adults; free for 18 and under.

