British Folk Icon Richard Thompson Returns to the Kent Stage

Sixty-seven year old British singer/songwriter/guitarist Richard Thompson has been a towering presence in the international folk scene for going on 50 years, and now he’s a veritable icon.

He co-founded the influential folk/pop ensemble Fairport Convention in the ’60s, while he was still in his teens and quickly acquired a reputation both as a songwriter and guitar virtuoso. Fairport Convention launched Thompson’s long, successful career, which including a series of much-praised albums with his ex-wife Linda from 1974-1982 and numerous collaborations and special projects since, including soundtrack work.

Now 66, he remains active and productive, steadily producing new albums (his most recent is 2015’s Still) and touring, sometimes with a band, sometimes alone. He’s doing a solo acoustic tour now which brings him to the Kent Stage with tradition-based singer/songwriter Joan Shelly out of Louisville, Kentucky opening. Tickets are $42 & $32.

