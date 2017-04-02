Bike Lakewood Spring Social Will Keep You Chained Up at Spin Bike Shop

Sat 4/7 @ 6PM

Always knew Lakewood would wind up a biker gang hangout. We mean the nice, genteel, pedal-powered variety of bike (yeah, right). And the Sturgis of Lakewood cyclists has got to be Spin Bike Shop, on Madison.

Be at Spin on Saturday night for Bike Lakewood’s “Spring Social,” an evening of pizza, beer and non-alcoholic beverages and two-wheel fellowship. Informal talks will address issues of road safety and cycling in the summer season of 2017.

A few days later — April 9 — the same shop hosts a watch party for the Paris-Roubaix race challenge. About which we know nothing except the Browns will likely lose.

Admission is free.

facebook.com/events/

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: