The Artist’s Trust Is Looking for Self-Portraits by Cuyahoga County Artists

Liz Maugans, co-founder and executive director of Zygote Press, has created a new project titled The Artist’s Trust: A Portrait of the Artist in Cuyahoga County. It’s part of MOCA Cleveland’s summer exhibition Constant as the Sun, which will open Fri 6/2 and run through Sun 9/17.

She’s calling for all interested Cuyahoga County artists 18 and over to submit a self-portrait in any medium. All that’s required is that you self-identify as an artist. The portrait must fit on an 8.5” x 11” vertical paper or board and fit into a 9” x 12” envelope.

Send it to:

The Artist’s Trust c/o Liz Maugans

1410 East 30th St.

Cleveland, OH 44114

Deadline is Mon 5/1.

