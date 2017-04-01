April at Melt Bar and Grilled

April 2017 at Melt Bar and Grilled

Happy National Grilled Cheese Month! Did you know that April is National Grilled Cheese Month? It’s not recognized as an official holiday yet, but we’re working on it! Do your part by celebrating the greatest sandwich ever created, with the greatest grilled cheese ever created, at Melt Bar & Grilled!

Sandwich Special: My Big Fat Gyro Melt. Beef and lamb gyro meat, traditional tzatziki cucumber yogurt sauce, fresh tomato and sweet onions, rich feta and muenster cheese.

Seasonal Sides: Cheesy Romano Cauliflower. Sautéed cauliflower, romano cheese sauce, herbed bread crumbs- V, plus Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Tender chickpeas, english cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, feta, herb vinaigrette – V, VG

Bread Pudding: Tiramisu Bread Pudding. Homemade Italian tiramisu inspired bread pudding filled with sweet and creamy ricotta tiramisu frosting, drizzled with an espresso syrup then topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, real whipped cream and cocoa powder – $8.00 V

Beer Feature : Summit Brewing Spring Saison. Spring Saison represents the transition from winter to spring. Crisp, highly carbonated and refreshing, the beer’s herbal, spicy and peppery flavors will help you usher in the spring season.

Cocktail Feature: Strawberry Sashay. Smirnoff Vanilla, house made strawberry preserves, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, splash of bubbly Sprite. Welcome the warmer weather with this wonderful “strawberry starburst” influenced spring cocktail.

Melt Bar and Grilled Dayton Ohio – Opening Day & Hiring Fair Announcement! The new Melt location in the Dayton area will be located at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, Ohio. Opening Day is planned for Monday, June 12th. Staff hiring fair will be on-site at the new location on Monday, May 8th – Saturday, May 12th. We will be looking for the best and most unique Host, Servers, Bartenders, Line Cooks and Dishwashers to play a big part in our new location opening. Interested applicants can complete an on-line application prior to the hiring fair also – http://meltbarandgrilled.com/careers/

We love Beer and Beer loves you! – Awesome Beer Events in April 2017!

Southern Tier Brewing Company. Akron – April 12th / 5:30pm – 7:30pm. Independence – April 13th / 5:30pm – 7:30pm. Easton – April 13th / 5:30pm – 7:30pm. Brewery reps will be at our locations to talk about awesome beer and their great brewery. There will be glassware and swag while supplies last! Nu Skool- IPA with a slight malty sweetness, but overall balanced & brimming with tropical, fruity, spicy, piney & citrus character. 2X IPA- double IPA brewed with citrusy hops. Lemon Drop Sun- wheat beer brewed with lemons

Brew Kettle Brewing Company. Lakewood – April 26th / 5:30pm – 7:30pm. Easton – April 27th / 5:30pm – 7:30pm. Brewery reps will be on-site to discuss their awesome brews and hand out brew kettle swag! Awesome IPL – Light, crisp, refreshing. Brewed with awesome hops, awesome barley, awesome H2O, and awesome yeast. White Rajah- A West Coast style IPA full of citrus-like and tropical fruit-like hop flavor and aroma with an assertive yet smooth bitter finish. Dark Helmet- A true Brew Kettle original, they kicked this German-style black lager up a couple notches. Big clean malty flavor with just a hint of roasted malt. “May the Schwartz be with you!” Big Woody- A classic Munich style lager. Crisp and refreshing, brewed with all German malts and hops!

Goose Island Sofie keep the glass. Enjoy a Sofie or a Sofie Mimosa in a beautiful Goose Island goblet that you get to take home. Sofie is fermented with wild yeasts and aged in wine barrels with orange peel, she is a tart, dry, sparkling ale. A subtle, spicy white pepper note, a hint of citrus from the orange peel and a creamy vanilla finish make Sofie an intriguing choice for Champagne drinkers and beer drinkers who are fond of Belgian Saisons.

Melt Cedar Point Location / Opening Memorial Day Weekend! The new Melt location inside Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio will be opening on Friday, May 26th. We are currently working to completely renovate the old Joe Cool’s Café location. The transformation will be awesome and the location will offer a full Melt menu, craft beer, signature cocktails and a specialized wine list. Tons of Cedar Point memorabilia will be featured at the location along with a nice outside patio for food and drinks all summer! Looking to join the Melt Cedar Point team?? Apply on-line and specify the desire to work at Melt Cedar Point – https://www.cedarpoint.com/jobs/summer-jobs

Melt Bar and Grilled – CLOSED Easter Sunday, April 16th. All Melt Bar and Grilled locations will be closed on Sunday, April 16th to celebrate day with family and friends. Many chocolate Easter Bunnies will be eaten…

Melt Partners with local food banks for Harvest for Hunger campaign in April. Please help fight hunger in Ohio while visiting Melt Bar and Grilled in April. Donations of $1, $5 and $10 will be taken at all locations then donated directly to the Cleveland and Akron Food Bank. A small $1 donation provides 4 meals for needy children and adults in Ohio. Please consider donating to this very worthy cause all April at Melt Bar and Grilled. HarvestforHunger.org

New Happy Hour Menu Is Here! Awesome exclusive food and drink items are featured on the new Happy Hour menu. On the food side you’ll find fun snacks, appetizers and sandwich items for $5, $6 & $7. On the drink side unique cocktails, craft beer, wine and Dad’s favorite canned beers will be the focus. Check out the new menu – meltbarandgrilled.com/menu

Fresh made Kettle Chips no offered as side option! Fresh cut fries have reigned supreme for the last 10 years as the accompaniment to our awesome gourmet grilled cheese. But look out fries… here comes some competition! Introducing new fresh made kettle chips available as a side option at all Melt Bar and Grilled locations! Fries or Chips?? Now the difficult choice is all yours…

On-Line Ordering makes take-out even easier! Ordering Melt Bar and Grilled just got so much easier! Log into our website from any device and place a take-out order for some Melt deliciousness! All your favorite Melt food menu items are available and it could not be easier! Simply, place the order through the Melt website then head to your neighborhood location to pick up from our friendly staff! meltbarandgrilled.com

Big Cheese Club Rewards are getting even sweeter! The Melt Big Cheese Club has always been awesome but now the rewards are getting even better! Enjoy Melt Bar and Grilled and receive a $10 voucher for every $100 spent! It is really that simple! Sign up today for the Melt Big Cheese Club and start receiving your reward points today! meltbarandgrilled.com/more-about-melt/big-cheese-club/

Fundraising Events at Melt Bar and Grilled. Raising funds for your favorite organization or charity is easy, fun and delicious at Melt. You choose the date, invite the guests and Melt will donate 20% from all attendees proceeds directly to the organization or charity. You and your guests enjoy an awesome experience at Melt while donating! Contact us for more information or to book your next fundraising event at Melt Bar and Grilled. info@meltbarandgrilled.com

Spring celebrations call for Melt! Melt Independence – Now booking parties and taking reservations! The new Independence expansion includes additional seating and a party/event room that can accommodate 12-100 guests! Contact us at info@meltbarandgrilled for more information and to book your next party or event. Contact the Independence location directly to make your reservations – (216)520-1415. Check out our website for the new catering/party menu – meltbarandgrilled.com/menu

Reservations in Select Melt Bar and Grilled Locations. Due to overwhelming demand we are now taking reservations in select Melt locations. You can now reserve tables for groups of 12 or more any day of the week! Contact the Melt location nearest you for more information and to book your next gathering or special event! Independence Location / 6700 Rockside Road / 216-520-1415. Cleveland Heights Location / 13463 Cedar Road / 216-965-0988. Mentor Location / 7289 Mentor Ave / 440-530-3770. Columbus Location / Short North – 840 North High Street / 614-453-1150

Melt Catering for all events! Planning a baby shower or graduation party? Having people over to watch the game?? Don’t settle for the typical boring party food – be a superstar and have Melt Bar and Grilled cater your next party! Check out our awesome catering menu for Melt Feast suggestions to accommodate gatherings of any size and budget! Blow everyone away by serving Melt’s unique gourmet grilled cheese, awesome appetizers and great seasonal salads. meltbarandgrilled.com/menu

Keep It Local Cleveland – Melt Partnership Melt Bar and Grilled is a partner with Keep it Local to encourage everyone to support local business! The Keep It Local Cleveland Project is a local organization dedicated to connecting locally owned and operated businesses to you the customer! Keep It Local Cleveland believes that you the customer are the driving force into developing this great city into the next era. We all know Clevelanders are a unique brand of people who love this city through and through. The goal at Keep it Local is to connect the unique people of this city to the unique businesses that drive our economy. The mission is simple, they connect local people to local businesses. This is done by telling you where to find them, and give you a little incentive to find them. We also believe in having fun, so throughout the year they will be hosting events to connect local people with local businesses. Local business and local people create local culture, this is what makes communities unique. Cleveland is unique and it is our job to keep it that way, to “Keep it Local Cleveland. http://www.keepitlocalcleveland.com/

