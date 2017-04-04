All Ages Can Join the Drum Circle at Music for Miles at Waterloo Arts

Sun 4/9 @ 4PM
All of the Music for Miles family matinee concerts at Waterloo Arts are interactive to a large degree. They present music in an informal setting — you can come and go if the kids get restless — and there’s a chance to mingle with the performers between sets.
But this month’s concert is even more so. Well-traveled percussionist Karl Dustman will be leading a drum circle in which everyone can participate from the littlest kids on up. As usual the concert is free, and there’s food and drink available next door at Callaloo Café.