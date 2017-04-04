All Ages Can Join the Drum Circle at Music for Miles at Waterloo Arts

Sun 4/9 @ 4PM

All of the Music for Miles family matinee concerts at Waterloo Arts are interactive to a large degree. They present music in an informal setting — you can come and go if the kids get restless — and there’s a chance to mingle with the performers between sets.

But this month’s concert is even more so. Well-traveled percussionist Karl Dustman will be leading a drum circle in which everyone can participate from the littlest kids on up. As usual the concert is free, and there’s food and drink available next door at Callaloo Café.

artscollinwood

Post categories: