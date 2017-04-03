Acoustic Folk Trio Harpeth Rising Makes Beautiful Folk Music at Happy Days Lodge

Fri 4/7 @ 8PM

Acoustic Americana ensemble Harpeth Rising refers to itself cunningly as a “Chamberfolk Trio from Planet Earth.” What it actually is is three classically trained women who play violin, guitar and cello, each with a degree from an elite music school (Eastman, Oberlin, Indiana) who took a sharp turn into American roots/folk music, finding in it a vehicle to express their feelings about the world personally and politically while drawing on a wide range of genres. Their brand new album Against All Tides is their fifth, following up 2015’s Shifted.

They’ll be coming to northeast Ohio to perform at Cuyahoga Valley National Park’s Happy Days Lodge as part of its Heritage series. Tickets are $20; $15 for CVNP Conservancy members; $10 for students and free for kids under 10.

forcvnp.org/concerts

