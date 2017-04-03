70s Soft Rockers America Land at the Kent Stage

Sat 4/8 @ 8PM

America — the vocal trio of Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell and Dan Peek — were one of the most successful of the bands who comprised the strain of ’70s music that came to be known as “soft rock.” With numerous tuneful hits between 1972 and 1975 such as “A Horse With No Name,” “Tin Man,” “Sister Golden Hair” and “Ventura Highway,” they were one of those bands people loved to sing along with on the radio, adding a fourth voice to their three-part harmonies, even though the actual band’s relative anonymity and lack of a distinctive image didn’t lend itself to rabid fandom.

Beckley and Bunnell are currently out on the road celebrating the band’s 47th anniversary, singing all those old favorites again (Peek left the group in 1997 and died in 2011). They’ll be stopping at the Kent Stage. Tickets are $62-$127.

