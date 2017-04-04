‘Experiment In Progress’ at Cleveland Print Room Responds to Recent Show of Medical Slides

Fri 4/7 @ 5-9PM
Early 20th century physician, professor and author Dr. Smith Ely Jelliffe created a series of glass slides for use in his lectures about mental health, neurology, and psychiatry. Among Smith’s images are photographs of hospitals, patients, x-rays, diagrams, and artwork by patients.
This exhibition features over 15 artists and musicians responding to the recent show of Dr. Jelliffe’s images, which will be available for viewing on an iPad in the gallery. Featured in the show are works and performances from Laura Ruth Bidwell, John W Carlson, Hadley K Conner, Jeff Curtis, Robert Darkmatter, Yael Eban, Elizabeth Emery, Bianca Fields, Hilary Gent, Stephan Haluska, Jacob Koestler, Greg Martin, Liz Maugans, Deborah Pinter, Melinda Placko, Steven Standley, Arnold Tunstall, Rebekah Wilhelm and Justin Woody.
The reception features live music and performances between 7:30 and 8:30. It’s free.