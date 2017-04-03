03.29-04.05.2017 Smart Art

03.29-04.05.17
Smart Art
Does art arrive in your mailbox? Now it can, as the Cleveland Postcard Club re-opens their subscriptions for a limited time, for CoolCleveland readers only, to receive hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind mail art, right to your home. Smart.
Stay smart this week with new workouts at CLE Urban Winery, Local Heroes at the CIFF, Akron’s Big Love Festival, the Cleveland Humanities Festival at CWRU, Live in Lakewood at Mahall’s, Project Snapshot at the Cleveland Print Room, and hand-curated events literally every day this week.
Are you an AvantGardener? This week we launch a new semi-regular feature on taking your gardening skills to the next level, no matter which level that happens to be. Now that’s smart. –Thomas Mulready
Photo by Anastasia Pantsios
CoolCleveland is dedicated to George Nemeth
Last year Erin Richardson, thinking how nice it would be to get mail other than advertising circulars and credit card offers, launched the Cleveland Postcard Club (CPC) during the holidays. Subscribers would get a postcard each month, handcrafted with recycled materials from Superior-St. Clair’s Upcycle Parts Shop.
Subscriptions were closed after the initial offering, with plans to offer them again next December. However, CPC is reopening them for a limited time, Wed 3/29-Wed 4/5, just for CoolCleveland readers. Get all the details here.
SPONSORED: Cleveland Humanities Festival continues this week, on the timely theme of Immigration, featuring concerts, films, panel discussions, graphic novels, and more, including a trolley tour to Cleveland’s ethnic markets, and a talk by former Mexican President Vicente Fox. CHF.CASE.edu
Every year, the Cleveland International Film Festival, which kicks off this week, hosts its Local Heroes competition to highlight Ohio filmmakers. The competition is heavy on documentaries, showing how much interesting material there is to be explored in our own backyard, from last year’s Republican National Convention to a women’s professional fast-pitch softball team in Akron.
CoolCleveland’s- John Benson spoke with CIFF’s associate director Patrick Shepherd to find out more about the six-year-old competition and the 41-year-old CIFF which gets bigger every year. Wed 3/29-Sun 4/9.
Are you an avant-gardener? If you are, you know the ins and outs of working with nature to grow the healthiest crops, using cover cropping to build nutritionally rich soil or foliar spraying to supply plants with nutrients in the most effective and beneficial way.
If not, don’t worry – just come to the free Permaculture Potluck at First Unitarian Church in Shaker Heights, where experienced gardeners will share what they know. Elsa Johnson tells us what it’s all about. Sun 4/2.
One of the challenges education faces in a high-poverty city is connecting underserved children with the myriad opportunities cities offer. The Warren A. Sill fund is addressing that in a small way by joining with the Children’s Museum to bring a fun STEM program to a targeted Pre-K class.
WASF is holding its 4th annual benefit, featuring craft beer, music and pinball, at the 78th Street studios, looking to grow its programs. Kendall Embrescia-Hridel tells us about their good work and their fun benefit. Sat 4/1.
One of the reliable staples of children’s concert series is Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, which offers an introduction to orchestra instruments by casting them as characters in a fairy tale. The Cleveland Orchestra brings the Magic Circle Mime Co., which performs with orchestras around the world, to join it for a family concert to provide the traditional narration as well as distinctive visuals. Sun 4/2.
With the traditional shearing of the sheep, the North Union Farmers Market at Shaker Square kicks off its season. In the next two months, these outdoor markets will be opening in parks, parking lots, meadows and community center lawns across NE Ohio. Check out our farmers market guide to learn when and where. Sat 4/1.
* The film In Defense of Food takes a look at our food system and why we eat what we eat, and proposes ways to make it healthier. Come to a free screening at the Well in Akron, followed by a discussion. Fri 3/31.
Akron musician Zach Friedhof promotes peace, love and earth care through his music, as well as the Big Love Festival, now in its 4th year. It’s a day-long event with all sorts of music, as well as art, workshops, talks, food and even Thai massages. Sat 4/1
CoolCleveland’s Stephan Haluska stayed up late to catch up with theater creators Marcia Custer and Sherrine Azab as they prepare to present their works-in-progress as part of Cleveland Public Theatre’s Test Flight Series – a new play development program.
Azab’s piece, Neither There, Nor Here, is about people who exist within a mixed identity: racial, ethnic, cultural and beyond. Custer explores and reflects on social media culture in her “one-woman avant-musical tragicomedy about the Internet” titled I went down to the water and found myselfie there.
WED 3/29
The new CLE Urban Winery in Cleveland Heights has become quite a gathering place, with live music, meetings, special events and now, workout classes. Grab your mat and hand weights and go work up a sweat, then hang out and enjoy a glass of wine.
THU 3/30
Bloom Bakery on Public Square offers lunchers handcrafted breads, pastries and sandwiches. It also hires and trains people with barriers to employment such as criminal records. It celebrates its first anniversary with an evening of food, drink, music and art.
FRI 3/31
The students at the CWRU Film Society like to do things in large doses. So this evening they’ll be screening the three first Disney Pirates of the Caribbean action/adventure movies back to back for those of you craving a Johnny Depp-as-pirate-captain binge.
SAT 4/1
Free tours of the NASA Glenn Research Center resume for the season, offering a look at the Electric Propulsion Laboratory (pictured), with two huge vacuum chambers simulating the space environment.
SUN 4/2
Four of NE Ohio’s best jazz musicians – three Oberlin faculty members and one Oberlin resident – perform a benefit at Oberlin’s First Church for Family Promise which aids homeless families.
MON 4/3
One of the big things undermining our democracy is the unstemmed flow of big money into elections. Move to Amend is a movement pushing back against this. Come hear the group’s national director in Cleveland Heights talk about how you can join this movement.
TUE 4/4
Happy Dog Takes on the World is a monthly discussion series featuring global topics of interest. This month it will take on the complicated politics of Turkey and its turn toward authoritarianism and repression.
WED 4/5
Because it serves lots of poor people, pubic transit often gets the short shrift, as the recent battle to re-open Public Square to buses showed. Clevelanders for Public Transit aims to be a voice for riders. They’ll host a panel and discussion tonight at Market Garden Brewery.
Spring is the best time of year at the Rocky River Reservation in the Cleveland Metroparks. If you don’t count the other seasons. In fact, every time of year displays outrageous beauty, calm, and inspiration.
Follow CoolCleveland’s Thomas Mulready as he mounts the stairs, wanders among the willows, sycamores and cottonwoods, and catches spectacular views of 360 million year old shale cliffs, looking down on one of the best steelhead fishing locations in the United States. ClevelandMetroparks.com
Democracy can sometimes be messy, particularly at the grassroots level, as attested to by a community meeting held in Hough on Tuesday night March 21. Fortunately, things didn’t get ugly, but they did get wacky as disingenuous misrepresentations…
Read other stories from Mansfield Frazier here
A look back at the last week
PHOTOSTREAM: Seed Swap at R/S Boutique by Anastasia Pantsios
THEATER REVIEW: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time @ PlayhouseSquare by Laura Kennelly
THEATER REVIEW: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time @ PlayhouseSquare by Roy Berko
THEATER REVIEW: A Skull in Connemara @ none too fragile by Roy Berko
THEATER REVIEW: Harm’s Way @ convergence-continuum by Roy Berko
THEATER REVIEW: A Great Wilderness @ Beck Center by Laura Kennelly
Get smart,
–Thomas Mulready
