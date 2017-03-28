The Zombies Bring Their ‘Odessey and Oracle’ Tour to the Lorain Palace

Wed 4/5 @ 8PM

The Zombies’ second album Odessey and Oracle, recorded in 1967 and released in 1968 after the band had broken up, is widely considered to be a rock & roll masterpiece. It was unexpected coming from the band who had earlier had hits with the conventionally poppy “Tell Her No” and “She’s Not There.” But, like many of their British invasion contemporaries, they were pushing boundaries as the psychedelic era rolled in.

Odessey and Oracle produced a surprise hit in 1969’s “Time of the Season” when psychedelic-tinged one-hit wonder tunes were all over the radio. But that wasn’t enough to get them to regroup as they’d moved on. Keyboard player Rod Argent’s band Argent was the best-known offshoot with its 1972 hit “Hold Your Head Up.”

Of course these days it seems no band every stays broken up, and the Zombies have regrouped several times around the core of founders Argent and vocalist Colin Blunstone. Currently, they’re on the road celebrating the 50th anniversary of the recording of Odessey and Oracle. They’ll be performing it at the Lorain Palace Theatre. Tickets are $40-$60.

lorainpalace

thezombiesmusic

Post categories: