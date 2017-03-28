Wildly Eclectic West Virginia Band Qiet Plays House Concert in Ohio City

Sun 4/2 @ 7PM

The next concert hosted by Lynn and Joel, aka Mechanic Street House Concerts, in their Ohio City living room sounds like it would be more suited for the outdoor summer street party Ohio City Stages. They describe the band Qiet as “ridiculously fun and energetic” and “carnivalesque,” and add “They remind us of Talking Heads, not because they sound similar, but because both play smart music that makes people dance.”

Coming from a surprising location — Charleston, West Viriginia — Qiet incorporates such instruments as trumpet, trombone, squeezebox and violin (not fiddle, please!) While they say in their bio that their humor is “dark as coal” mined in the West Virginia Hills, they also assert that their music is “infused with every culture on the planet.” And indeed, their album Kiss of the Universe is a musical kaleidiscope of sounds including soul, funk, folk, gypsy jazz, swing, klezmer, cabaret and rock & roll.

As usual, email mechanicstreetmusic@yahoo.com if you want to save your seat. Suggested donation is $20 which all goes to the band.

