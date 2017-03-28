VIDEO: Test Flight Launches at CPT

Thurs, 3/30 @ 7 PM
CoolCleveland’s Stephan Haluska stayed up late to catch up with theatre creators Marcia Custer and Sherrine Azab as they prepare to present their works-in-progress as part of Cleveland Public Theatre’s Test Flight Series – a new play development program. View the interview here.
Azab’s piece, Neither There, Nor Here is about people who exist within a mixed identity—racial, ethnic, cultural and beyond. Azab is taking a deeper look into these unique experience through the theatrical mash-up, part-play and part-cooking show. She will perform this piece with her company, A Host of People.
Custer explores and reflects on social media culture in her “one-woman avant-musical tragicomedy about the internet” titled, I went down to the water and found myselfie there. Custer incorporates different multimedia approaches like an overhead projector, costumes, experimental sound, and more.
There are three nights of these performances running Thursday-Saturday at 7 PM in the James Levin Theatre.
Tickets $12-$18
www.cptonline.org/performances/seasons/2016-2017/week-2-neither-there-nor-here-and-i-went-down-to-the-water-to-find-myselfie-there/