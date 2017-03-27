Underground Railroad History Comes Alive at Hale Farm & Village

Sat 4/1 & Sat 4/8 @ 5:40PM

Forget those “escape game” things that seem to have taken root in every vacant storefront in Cleveland. At Hale Farm & Village, “A Fugitive’s Path: Escape on the Underground Railroad” is an interactive experience of the real-world problem-solving — including race relations mistrust — that faced slaves from the Confederacy escaping north through antebellum Ohio territory.

Modern visitors to the preserved, historically accurate 1850s-style farmstead in the Cuyahoga Valley take the roles of plantation runaways negotiating unfamiliar territory amidst costumed, historical re-enactors and role players. The re-creation roams indoors and outdoors; guests are advised to dress in expectation of cold weather.

Groups depart 5:40pm and 6pm on tour night. Reservations are necessary, and tickets are $20 per adult, $12 per child.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

