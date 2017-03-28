Sultry Jazz/Pop Vocalist Madeleine Peyroux Performs at the Kent Stage

Fri 3/31 @ 8PM

Georgia-born French/American pop/jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux spent parts of her childhood in New York, California and Paris, giving her a sophistication that found her performing as a street musician in Paris by the time she was in her mid teens.

She made her recording debut with Dreamland in 1996, when she was just 22, accompanied by such noted musicians as guitarist Vernon Reid of Living Colour, eclectic, experimental guitarist Marc Ribot and jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut.

Since then she’s applied her ripe, knowing, blues-drenched vocals to both her own compositions and distinctive renditions of material by composers like Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan on six more albums, including last year’s Secular Hymns. She’ll be performing at the Kent Stage. Tickets are $40-$50.

