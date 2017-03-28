SLAP Jazz Performs the Music of Leonard Cohen at the Lakewood Library

Sun 4/2 @ 2PM

As 2016 music world deaths went, Canadian bard Leonard Cohen’s was overshadowed by Prince’s and David Bowie’s. But the singer/songwriter/ poet/novelist, who died in November at the age of 82, was beloved and influential, penning darkly gorgeous and mystery-shrouded songs like “Suzanne” and “Halleluia,” his most recorded song.

Cleveland’s SLAPJazz quartet — Michael Scheiman and Tom Zubal on guitars, Michael Zubal on bass and John Scully on drums — will be exploring and improvising on his music instrumentally in a free performance at the Lakewood Public Library Auditorium.

slapjazz.com

Post categories: