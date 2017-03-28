Scientist Jay Famiglietti Talks about Solving the Global Water Crisis at CWRU

Tue 4/4 @ 6PM

Clean water is essential to maintain life, a fact that seems to escape our so-called president who has proposed in his “skinny budget” eliminating the entire allocation for protecting the Great Lakes.

Jay Famiglietti is a hydrologist and senior water scientist at the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab at the California Institute of Technology, with a particular specialty in how climate change and water issues interact. (Koch brothers on line 1: defund that!) He’s written extensively on these issues, been quoted in major media outlets and spoken extensively on NPR and the BBC. And he’ll be appearing in the upcoming documentary Water and Power: A California Heist.

He’ll be speaking about “Solving the Global Water Crisis” at Case Western Reserve University as part of its Think Forum series. Its takes place at the Maltz Performing Arts Center, and it’s free. Reserve your ticket here.

[Photo by Riley Kern]

