Retired Cleveland Orchestra Clarinetist Franklin Cohen Plays at Trinity Cathedral’s Brownbag Concerts

Wed 4/5 @ noon

Franklin Cohen retired as the Cleveland Orchestra’s principal clarinetist in 2015 after almost 40 years with the orchestra. But “retirement” for him clearly doesn’t mean an endless round of golf outings. ChamberFest Cleveland, which he founded with his daughter in 2012, keeps expanding. And he always seems to crop up around town, keeping his chops sharp.

This week he’ll be performing for Trinity Cathedral’s weekly free Brownbag concert series, where you can bring your lunch and hear an hour of music (The Cathedral also sells lunches for $7). He’ll be joined by Trinity’s director of music Todd Wilson on piano and soprano Coraine Tate, performing works by Franz Schubert, Robert Schumann and the world premiere of Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by David Conte.

