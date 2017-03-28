Project Snapshot at the Cleveland Print Room Showcases the Work of Student Photographers

Wed 4/5 @ 5PM

Once again, the Cleveland Print Room is showcasing the work of the students it’s teaching the basics of photography in its Project Snapshot. Students learn about pinhole photography and photograms, as well as how to frame, editor, price, install and sell their work.

It’s been working since October with teens from Saint Martin De Porres and Maple Heights high schools and now they’ll ready to show off everything they’ve earned at the 4th annual Project Snapshot Student Exhibition. Come down at the Cleveland Print Room to check out the work and maybe make some student incredibly excited by buying their print.

facebook.com/Project-Snapshot

