PHOTOSTREAM: Springtime at Rocky River Reservation

Spring is the best time of year at the Rocky River Reservation in the Cleveland Metroparks. If you don’t count the other seasons.

In fact, every time of year displays outrageous beauty, calm, and inspiration. Follow CoolCleveland’s Thomas Mulready as he mounts the stairs, wanders among the willows, sycamores and cottonwoods, and catches spectacular views of 360 million year old shale cliffs, looking down on one of the best steelhead fishing locations in the United States.

View the PHOTOSTREAM here.

https://clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/parks/rocky-river-reservation

