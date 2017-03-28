PHOTOSTREAM: Seed Swap at R/S Boutique by Anastasia Pantsios

Sun 3/26

R/S Boutique in Ohio City — owned by passionate gardener Jennie Doran — again co-hosted a seed swap with the Cleveland Seed Bank. At this event, gardeners bring seeds they’ve saved from previous years or pick up seeds that others have brought, even if they have nothing of their own. It was also an opportunity to learn about seed-saving and pick up other tips on growing, including planting milkweed for the benefit for butterflies, and taste offerings from Wake Robin Fermented Foods and the vegetarian appetizer/dessert feast prepared by Culinary Unleashed. The mild, rainy weather outside undoubtedly made more than a few of the elbow-to-elbow attendees eager to get outside and start digging in!

View the PHOTOSTREAM here.

