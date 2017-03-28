One Monkee Will Make the Show When Micky Dolenz Comes to the Kent Stage

Sat 4/1 @ 8PM

Hey, hey, we’re the Monkee. That’s a line Micky Dolenz could sing when he appears at the Kent Stage. The former child actor auditioned for, and won, the part of this life in 1965 when he landed a gig as one of the Monkees on the eponymous TV show, a show that, for better or worse, attempted to build on the excitement created by the Beatles with it own manufactured American version.

Although often scorned by rock purists, especially after it was revealed they didn’t play on their earlier records (although all in fact were musicians), the Monkees were extremely successful, scoring half a dozen top ten hits including several number ones and enjoying what was then considered a good run, breaking up in 1971. Numerous reunion tours have followed, and the members have also had solo careers (One member, Davy Jones, died in 2012.) Dolenz has managed to keep himself busy with writing, acting and TV appearances as well as Monkees reunion dates last year.

Tickets for the Kent Stage show are $42-$52.

