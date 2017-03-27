Oberlin Heritage Tours Dare Say the Underground Railroad Wasn’t an Actual Locomotive

Sat 4/1 @ 10AM

For an April Fools Day special, Oberlin Heritage Association aspires to set the record straight with a playful “Historically Inaccurate” walking tour.

For example, did you think that Oberlin really used to be “O’Berlin.” Founded by immigrants from Ireland and Germany; they changed the name out of fear of being deported by President Trump. Okay, that was gag FAKE NEWS, but there have been numerous myths and misunderstandings about the famed Underground Railroad town in Lorain County.

In a mode inspired by TV’s Mythbusters, a 75-minute tour of Oberlin Heritage heirloom buildings and homes (starting at the Monroe House) make judgments on what is O-fact and O-fiction.

It costs $6 for general public; free for children and college students. Reservations in advance are required.

oberlinheritagecenter

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: