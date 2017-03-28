North Union Farmers Market at Shaker Square Kicks Off the Market Season

Sat 4/1 @ 8AM-noon

Slowly the days are warming up. Within a month of two, farmers markets will be busting out all over, in parking lots, parks, gardens, community center lawns and town squares.

The North Union Farmers Market was one of the first to kick off the wave of such markets in North East Ohio when it launched its first market at Shaker Square in 1995. And this week its Shaker Square Market — one of seven it now runs — kicks off the farmers market season when it holds its first outdoor market.

They’ll be opening their 22nd season with the blessing of the market at 8am, following by the traditional shearing of the sheep to remove their winter coats. Sheep shearer Geoff Baldwin will tell stories while he works, gathering an audience of fascinated kids. There’ll also be a chef breakfast demo and sampling, live music by Echoes and Ray Flanagan, giant bubbles by Dr.U.R Awesome and face painting.

It may be early in the season but you’ll still find plenty of produce and locally made food products, including dairy products, maple syrup, bread and pastries. Artists and craftspeople are also on site, vending unique gift items, pottery, clothing and more. Everything here comes from Northeast Ohio!

North Union’s other year-round market, Crocker Park, goes outdoors next Saturday morning, April 8. The others start in early June. Check our farmers market directory for to find the markets near you.

northunionfarmersmarket

Post categories: