New College of Oxford Choir Performs at Trinity Cathedral

Fri 3/31 @ 7:30PM

This week Trinity Cathedral will play host to choir that has seen the insides of many a cathedral in its long history: the Choir of New College Oxford.

The ensemble’s age is in stark contrast that that of its members. It was founded in 1379 but some of its 30 or so members are just boys whose voices haven’t changed yet, along with adult members. Obviously, the ensemble didn’t do much touring in its early years — er, centuries — but now it performs all over the world to great acclaim. At Trinity, it will perform sacred music from the 16th to the 21st centuries The program is free and open to all; free will offerings will be greatly appreciated.

