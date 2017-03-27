We love welcoming new people to our hometown. So we can’t wait for the Global Cleveland discussion at City Club on the state of downtown and the economic success of immigration. Our town was built on the new companies, revitalized neighborhoods, increased tax base and overseas investment that immigrants are responsible for.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for playwright Mac Wellman, as he returns to take part in a three-day festival in his honor. And the Musical Theater Project honors Jerry Herman of Hello, Dolly!/Mame/La Cage aux Folles fame.

Maker maven and artist/entrepreneur Susie Frazier is launching a new TV show, Movers & Makers, and we’ve got an exclusive VIDEO interview to get you ready for the pilot watch party at Luxe this Saturday. Cleveland Hostel hosts a Global Table potluck, while Room Service Boutique and the Seed Bank join forces for a Spring Seed Swap.

Burning River Baroque performs music that depicts women on the brink of insanity, while Peter Lawson Jones performs a one-man August Wilson show at Shore Cultural Center. Apollo’s Fire releases their St. John’s Passion CD and performs this week, while a lecture at the Lakewood Public Library illuminates traditional Asian folk medicine. New or not, there’ll be some blood pumping on the streets this week. —Thomas Mulready

Post categories: