Multi-Disciplinary Artist Martinez E-B Returns to Cleveland From Chicago for Art House Community Night

Fri 3/31 @ 7-8:30PM

Urban artist Martinez E-B left the confines of his native inner city Cleveland for the larger canvas of Chicago where he was artist in residence at the Chicago Artists Coalition and received his MA in interdisciplinary arts from Columba College (He has an MFA from the Cleveland Institute of Art). His books, theater pieces and visual art works reflect his city-based sensibility, drawing from street art and refracting that influence through his educated artistic practice.

E-B will be back in town for Community Culture Night at Art House in the Brookln Centre neighborhood where he’ll talk about his work and artistic practice and participate in a Q&A. It’s also a chance to see the work Art House and some of its teaching artists are doing. It’s free; there will be light refreshments. Please call 216-398-8556 or email esplain@arthouseinc.org to register.

