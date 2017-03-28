Move to Amend Activist Comes to Cleveland Heights to Talk About Getting Money Out of Politics

Mon 4/3 @ 7-9PM

Move to Amend is an organization that has been working for years for a constitutional amendment that opens the door to undoing the flood of big money that’s been poisoning U.S. elections and virtually allowing billionaires to purchase the results. We’ve seen the unnerving spectacle in recent years of a single billionaire financing an entire presidential primary campaign for the likes of Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum.

Move to Amend kicks out the underpinnings of such U.S. Supreme Court decisions as the notorious 2010 notorious Citizens United and the 2014 McCutcheon decision, saying simply “Money is not speech and corporations are not people.” Its slogan is “We the people, not we the corporations.”

In the current political climate, there’ll be no action from money-controlled politicians so the movement has gone grassroots, pushing municipalities to pass resolutions in support. In Northeast Ohio cities such as Oberlin (of course!), Lorain, and even little Oakwood Village have done so. It’s been introduced in several states and endorsed b numerous organizations including Democratic parties, labor organizations and lots of Unitarian Universalist Churches (of course!)

So it’s appropriate the Move to Amend’s national director Kaitlin Sopoci-Belknap will be at the Unitarian Universalist Society in Cleveland Heights to speak about the amendment and how it could potentially impact the influence of money in elections. The meeting is free and open to the public.

movetoamend

facebook.com/events/

Post categories: