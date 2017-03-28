Lorraine Feather & Stephanie Trick Perform ‘Nouveau Stride’ at Nighttown

Thu 3/30 @ 8PM

It’s no surprise that Lorraine Feather became a vocalist and composer/lyricist. Her father Leonard Feather was one of the most influential and well-known jazz critics (as well as a pianist and composer) and her mother Jane was a big band singer. Her birth name — Billie Jane Lee Lorraine Feather — was a tribute to her godmother, Billie Holiday and singer Peggy Lee. (“Lorraine” was for the song, “Sweet Lorraine.”)

Feather, now 68, has had a long, fruitful career of her own. Her songs have been recorded by artists such as Diane Schuur, Patti Austin, Phyllis Hyman and Cleo Laine among others, and she’s released a dozen albums (most recently 2015’s Flirting With Disaster) and is currently working on another, and she’s snagged seven Emmy nominations.

She’s also a mentor. She’s got a duo called Nouveau Stride with young stride pianist Stephanie Trick who is only 30. Together they released an album in 2012 called Fourteen with music by some of the greatest stride/ragtime/jazz composers including James P. Johnson, Fats Waller and Duke Ellington, as well as new compositions, with Feather providing lyrics for both.

Feather and Trick will be performing this music at Nighttown. Tickets are $25.

