Le Femme Mystique Burlesque Marks Its 13th Year With Spectacular Show at the Beachland

Fri 3/31 @ 8:30PM

Thirteen must be a lucky number because that’s the anniversary that Northeast Ohio’s highest-profile and longest-running burlesque Troupe Le Femme Mystique is celebrating with its annual anniversary show at the Beachland Ballroom. And founder Bella Sin’s mailbox is filling up with proclamations. In the last few das, she’s gotten them from Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and from the Ohio State House of Representatives, sponsored by state rep. Nickie Antonio — both pointing out the immigrant energy, entrepreneurship and creativity this Mexican transplant has brought to Cleveland.

Le Femme Mystique really knows how to put on a great show, so expect this one to be typically dazzling. Sin will be co-headlining with Aurora Natrix from Florida (pictured). Special features include Miss Holly Grail, Marley Teenie and male performer Trick Diction.

Who else? Glad you asked! From Cleveland, there’s Georgia Pearl, Lily Von Matterhorn, Samantha Echo and drag performers Veranda L’Ni and Lady J Martinez. Bianca Coal will be coming from Columbus. Special guests include Clevelanders Carmen M’Knoxide, Kay Cee Sunshine, Ohh La Lola and Selena Noir, and Rubi-Nesque from Akron.

The show will be hosted by another Le Femme Mystique regular, Ken Schneck, who is an associate professor of education at Baldwin Wallace University producer-host of the radio show This Show Is So Gay, and soon to be the author of a humor book.

General admission tickets are $17 in advance, $20 day of show. Reserved is $30; VIP is $40 but you’d better be quick — those tickets move fast!

